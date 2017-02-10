Girl escapes after being grabbed by stranger

Durham police are investigating after young females were approached by strangers in two separate instances on Friday.

The first occurred in Oshawa, when a 10-year-old female reported being approached by a stranger on her way home from school at approximately 4 p.m. According to police, she was walking south on Ritson Road near Ormond Drive when an unknown male grabbed her from behind near a soccer field and covered her mouth. However, she was able to bite his finger and run off. Police searched the area, but no arrests were made.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing construction boots, a blue coat and black sweat pants.

This was the second incident of young females being approached by strangers on Friday, with another incident occurring in Ajax. In that case, a 16-year-old female was approached by a male in a dark blue pickup truck while walking near Chapman Drive and Coles Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. According to police, the male asked her to get in the vehicle, but she ignored him. The suspect followed her until she got to a friend’s house.

The suspect in that case is described as a male with brown skin with light complexion, black hair in a brush cut and unshaven.

Police say there are no indications the incidents are related.

Anyone with information on the Oshawa incident is asked to call Det. Dellipizzi at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2766. Anyone with information on the Ajax incident is asked to call Det. Van Rooy at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2530.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

