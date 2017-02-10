Gens provide follow up for Memorial Cup bid

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

There’s been a few follow-up questions from the Canadian Hockey League regarding the Oshawa Generals’ bid for the 2018 Memorial Cup, but for the most part, GM Roger Hunt says the organization has been playing the waiting game.

“We’re checking our phones daily and waiting to get the call. It’s exciting times actually,” Hunt said following the team’s 4-2 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs on Feb. 5. “I don’t know if we’re going to get it, but I knew we did the best possible job to get it.”

The Gens presented their bid to host the 100th running of the Memorial Cup on Jan. 25 in front of the CHL’s selection committee in Toronto. The committee, which includes the likes of Paul Beeston, the former president and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays; Colin Campbell, the senior executive vice president of hockey operations for the NHL; and Scott Smith, the chief operating officer of Hockey Canada, also heard bids that day from the Regina Pats and the Hamilton Bulldogs, the other two teams in the running to be hosts.

Since then, the Generals have heard from the league only for basic follow-up and clarification questions regarding the information presented in their bid which, according to Hunt, is fairly standard procedure.

Specifically, Hunt says some of the questions dealt with information about Oshawa’s venue – the Tribute Communities Centre – and further info regarding the links to military heritage.

“They were very easy questions to answer,” Hunt says.

The last time the Gens hosted the tournament was in 1987, and while no decision has yet to be announced, the Gens will only have to wait a little while longer to see if they are the chosen bid with a decision expected to come this month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

