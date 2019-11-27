Latest News

Long-term care homes hosting holiday sales

Posted on November 27, 2019 by oshawaexpress in COMMUNITY, LIFESTYLES

The public is invited to attend holiday sales at some of Durham Region’s long-term care homes.

Funds raised from the sales will support resident programs.

Two of the holiday sales take place in Oshawa, the first at Hillsdale Estates (590 Oshawa Boulevard North) on Friday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hillsdale Terraces (600 Oshawa Boulevard North).

Items for sale include knitted items, jewelry, crafts, baked goods and more.

For more information on these events, call Hillsdale Estates at 905-579-1777 ext. 6337 or Hillsdale Terraces at 905-579-3313 ext. 5010.

 

2015 Dowellman Publishing Corp, All Rights Reserved

UA-138363625-1