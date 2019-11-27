Donate Pj’s for those in need this holiday season

Urban Nature Store has launched its annual holiday pyjama drive.

All seven Urban Nature Stores and team members will be participating in the pyjama drive. Store locations are available at www.urbannaturestore.ca

In a media release, Urban Nature Store owner Paul Oliver explains many members in local communities often go without the basics, including things as simple as pyjamas.

Residents who wish to donate can drop off a pair of new, unwrapped pyjamas at any store including the Oshawa and Pickering locations. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 15.

As a special thank you, anyone making a donation of pyjamas will receive a special 10 per cent discount on their next purchase at Urban Nature Store (see in-store for details).

Donations of all types of sleepwear are encouraged, with donations being accepted for women, men and children.

“We are very excited to be able to give back to our community. I recall as a child every Christmas receiving a new set of pyjamas from my grandmother… they were so warm and comforting. They created for me, such a wonderful memory. We want to help everyone enjoy that warm and comforting feeling,” Oliver says.

