Church camp counsellor charged with sexual assault

A 21-year-old summer camp employee has been charged with inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl at a summer camp in Ganaraska.

The incident allegedly occurred on Aug. 1, 2019, while the suspect was working as a church camp counsellor for the Calvary Baptist Church of Oshawa.

The victim was allegedly inappropriately touched during a staff party.

The suspect has also worked at another bible camp, and has connections to different church venues where he has performed as a drummer. Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims.

Josiah Johnson, 21, of Bowmanville, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He was released on a promise to appear.

Those with additional information about this investigation should contact D/Cst. Dalziel at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5334.

