Generals earn redemption

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

After a tough couple of games, the Generals went into this past weekend looking for redemption – and they found it.

Taking on the Sudbury Wolves, who had handily beaten Oshawa 4-1 in their last meeting, the Gens were on the search for revenge.

Oshawa hit the ice in sync, as they moved the puck around to find an opening against Sudbury goaltender Christian Purboo.

After some tic-tac-toe in front of the net, Giovanni Vallati rifled a shot from the point, finding the stick of Brett Neumann along the way to open the scoring.

Soon after, Ryan Gagnier found himself being smothered by Sudbury players, and after forcing his way out of the crowd, flipped a shot past Purboo to add to the lead.

After Allan McShane stick-handled his way past the Wolves defenders for a shot, rookie Brett Harrison picked up the rebound, leaving Purboo hung out to dry and scoring Oshawa’s third goal of the game.

Ten minutes later, Danil Antropov found himself in front of the net as Nico Gross rifled a shot from the point. As the puck bounced his way, Antropov was able to grab it and score the fourth goal of the game for the Gens.

After a second period where both teams weren’t able to find the back of the net, and Purboo had been replaced in net by Mitchell Weeks, the floodgates opened back up.

As the Gens began to move the puck around the rink, Antropov sent a cross-ice pass to Daniel Walker, who fired it past Weeks for the first goal of the final frame.

David Jesus then found himself along the boards, looking for someone to shuffle the puck to.

Looking over his shoulder, Jesus found Lleyton Moore, who took the backhanded pass and fired a one-timer past Weeks for his first of the season.

Generals captain Kyle MacLean would then find himself just past the Sudbury defenders, with only himself and Weeks in front of the net while playing 4-on-4 hockey.

Despite pressure from defenders behind him, MacLean scored, bringing the final score to 7-0 for Oshawa.

After stopping all 27 Sudbury shots, Oshawa goalie Zachary Paputsakis was named the first star of the game, with Moore and Gagnier rounding out the honours.

The Gens outshot their opponents 40-27, and went 1-for-3 on the powerplay.

In earlier action, the Erie Otters visited the Tribute Communities Centre.

The game opened with a scoreless first period before Chad Yetman took less than half-a-minute to break the scoreless tie for the Otters with his first of the game.

Erie would add two more before Neumann found himself in front of an open net as the recipient of a pass from Oliver Suni.

Heading into the period down 3-1, Oshawa was hoping to keep up the momentum having scored the last goal.

Taking his time in front of the net, Suni took a pass from Neumann on Erie goaltender Daniel Murphy’s glove side. The Finnish import then shot a rocket past Murphy to bring the Gens within one.

However, Yetman would score again for the Otters, his third of the game, making it a 4-2 final.

Oshawa was outshot 43-28, and Neumann was named the third star of the game.

The Gens also previously defeated the North Bay Battalion 4-3 on the road, with two goals from McShane.

The Gens hit the ice again on Thursday, Nov. 28 against the Mississauga Steelheads at home. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

