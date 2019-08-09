Liberals pledge $17.5 million to new Grandview facility

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The federal government has announced it is investing $17.5 million for the construction of Grandview Kids’ new children’s centre.

Currently located at 600 Townline Road South in Oshawa, Grandview is looking to open its new children’s centre in Ajax.

The new multi-purpose children’s centre will be publicly accessible.

Its construction is in response to the growing demand for therapy and support for children with special needs and their families.

The proposed facility will be 130,000 square feet, and will allow Grandview to provide services to more than 10,000 children.

It’s believed the building will see more than 80,000 visitors per year.

The investment comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

The provincial government has also contributed $31 million, while the Believe Campaign to raise funds for the new building brought in $13.5 million.

“For 11 years, we’ve been advocating for a new Grandview to ensure sustainable paediatric health and rehabilitation care is available close to home for Durham’s children and their families,” said Lorraine Sunstrum-Mann, Grandview’s CEO.

Pickering-Uxbridge MP Jennifer O’Connell noted modernized infrastructure is vital to building a strong community and improving people’s quality of life.

“It connects us, creates jobs, protects the environment, and creates strength in our economy,” said O’Connell. “That is why the Government of Canada is making investments in infrastructure projects all across Canada and Ontario.”

O’Connell said the federal government has invested more than $7 billion to 2,000 projects throughout Ontario over the last few years.

“This means community centres, improved public transit, highways, roads, water,… and so much more,” said O’Connell.

Ajax MP Mark Holland stated this project is close to his heart, as the new children’s centre represents more than just an updated building.

“What this announcement really means, it’s not about the bricks, it’s not about the mortar, what it really means is that for 10,000 children and families, their lives will be materially better,” said Holland.

Ajax Mayor Shaun Collier noted the next big step in the construction of the new children’s centre is to break ground.

