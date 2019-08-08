Durham man facing murder charge

A year after the remains of a Whitby woman were found on the shores of Lake Ontario, Durham police have charged her partner with murder.

Melanie Vachon, 46, went missing on May 18, 2018.

Her body was found near the town’s waterfront trail on Water Street two weeks later on June 2.

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man who was allegedly in a relationship with Vachon at the time of her disappearance.

Jeffrey Weldon of Whitby has been charged with second degree murder and improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

Vachon’s death is now considered Durham Region’s 11th homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Dennis of the Major Crime – Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5402.

