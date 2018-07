Installation of a new watermain will cause lane restrictions at a major intersection near the Oshawa-Whitby boundary.

From July 9 to July 20, there will be eastbound lane restrictions on Victoria Street East, west of Thickson Road.

The watermain installation is in support of new development in the area.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and workers.

For more information, visit durham.ca/TrafficWatch

