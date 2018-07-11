Scouting, Guiding stories sought for Parkwood archives

Officials at Oshawa’s Parkwood Estate are looking to take a trip down memory lane.

They are currently seeking stories from past Scouts or Girl Guides involving the McLaughlin family.

Perhaps someone was present at the opening of Camp Samac in 1946, or a jamboree with Col. Sam McLaughlin in attendance.

Anyone with stories is asked to call 905-433-4311 or email info@parkwoodestate.com and leave their contact information.

A museum volunteer will follow up and document the story for Parkwood’s archives.

Because this is a public collection, respondents will be asked to state their name and year in which the memory relates to.

