Two weeks left for regional chair nominations

The Regional Municipality of Durham is accepting nominations for the position of regional chair.

Nomination papers may be obtained, and filed, in the office of the regional clerk —from now until July 26, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.; but no later than July 27, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. (nomination day).

Nominations must be filed in the Office of the Regional Clerk, located at Regional Headquarters, 605 Rossland Road East, Whitby; accompanied by a $200 filing fee.

Every person who wishes to be a candidate for regional chair must file their nomination paper with the regional clerk, as outlined in the Municipal Elections Act, 1996.

The regional clerk will answer any questions related to the nomination process for the office of the regional chair. For more information, please visit durham.ca.

