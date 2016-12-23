Infants left alone in car in parking lot at Oshawa Centre

Police were called to the Oshawa Centre parking lot on Dec. 14 after concerned citizens noticed a parked vehicle with two infants in the backseat and no adult in the area.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., officers were called to the mall’s parking lot where they found a car that was left running with two infants inside.

Police were able to reach the vehicle’s owner by cell phone. She exited the mall and was arrested.

Although the car’s heater was left running, temperatures were -6 C outside at the time. Police would like to remind citizens that it is not only dangerous but also illegal to leave young children in a car unattended.

A 35-year-old Clarington female is charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life in connection with this incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

