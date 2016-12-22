UOIT names dean for nuclear science faculty

The University of Ontario Institute of Technology has named who will be taking over the helm of the school’s Faculty of Energy Systems and Nuclear Science.

Effective March 15, Dr. Akira Tokuhiro will become the faculty’s dean, bringing with him a long list of career accomplishments.

“I look forward to joining the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, especially working with faculty, staff and senior leadership, and engaging with all students,” Tokuhiro states in a news release announcing his new position.

“I intend to champion a cross-disciplinary approach within the Faculty of Energy Systems and Nuclear Science by building new innovative links with other faculties, particularly in the area of big data analytics.”

Tokuhiro is joining the university from NuScale Power LLC, a nuclear energy startup in Oregon, where he was senior principle engineer “finalizing the design certification application of a small modular reactor,” according to a news release.

The incoming dean was also a professor of mechanical and nuclear engineering and the director of nuclear engineering at the University of Idaho from 2007 to 2014, and served on the American Nuclear Society’s President’s Committee following the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant accident. He has also held positions at Kansas State University and the University of Missouri.

“Akira Tokuhiro’s outstanding experience in academia and his track record as an international expert in nuclear safety and nuclear issues makes him an ideal leader of the Faculty of Energy Systems and Nuclear Science,” states Deborah Saucier, UOIT’s provost and vice-president of academics.

“He will bring new perspective that will inspire student success as well as innovative research and discovery. The university also extends sincere thanks to Dr. Ed Waller and Dr. Robert Bailey for serving in an interim capacity over the past year and a half.”

