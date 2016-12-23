Breaking News

Free bus service on New Year’s Eve

Posted on December 22, 2016 in Lifestyles

Once again, Durham Region Transit will be offering free bus service to ensure people can get home safe from New Year’s Eve celebrations.

From 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, DRT bus service will be free, including shuttles to and from GO stations. The free service will also extend to DRT’s specialized services, with users able to reserve trips up to seven days in advance, based on availability, until 8 p.m. on Dec. 30.

For more information, please visit durhamregiontransit.com.

