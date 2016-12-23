Troupe providing full circle theatre experience for youth

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

For Carey Nicholson, there’s a lot more to theatre than what viewers see on stage, and along with Theatre 3X60, she’s looking to prove that to the youth of Durham Region.

The Theatre 3X60 Collective, the latest program from Theatre 3X60, based out of Oshawa’s Arts Resource Centre, is looking to give interested registrants a chance to experience every aspect of what goes into making a live production. This ranges from the playwrighting to the set design and, of course, the acting and singing.

“We were interested in giving something for the youth that perhaps don’t want to sing,” says Nicholson, the group’s artistic director.

“The actors are sort of that wonderful, visible tip of the theatre iceberg.”

The program offers the chance to learn a variety of skills for work on and off the stage, from stage voice, movement and stage protocols for those interested in being centre stage, to ensemble, dialogue and the essentials of play construction for those looking to stay behind the scenes.

Nicholson says there’s a lot of connections between these different aspects of the process.

“In terms of the creative journey, there’s a lot of parallels for a performer and for a playwrighter and understanding the medium they’re working in,” she says.

It can also open the door to opportunities for students which they might not have considered before.

“I think people aren’t aware of the creative opportunities behind the scenes,” Nicholson says.

In January, the program will delve into the writing and performance side of the theatre industry and, at the program’s culmination in March, students will be presenting their creation in a public studio performance.

With funding support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the free program, one of the first of its kind in Durham Region, is for those aged 14 to 21 and is now entering its second phase and accepting registrants for the winter session.

For more information on the program or to register, visit the Theatre 3X60 website at theatre3x60.ca or call Nicholson at (905) 431-0977.

