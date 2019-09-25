Hospital to track vaping-related lung diseases

The province has ordered hospitals to report on cases of “severe pulmonary disease” related to vaping.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott has issued an order requiring public hospitals to provide Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health with “statistical, non-identifying information” into incidents of the disease.

Just hours after Elliott announced the order, the first confirmed case of the disease connected to vaping in the country emerged.

Dr. Christopher Mackie, Medical Officer of Health from the Middlesex-London Health Unit said a high-school aged teenager in the agency’s area had been placed on life support due to the disease, but has now recovered.

Hundreds of cases of people developing similar conditions in the U.S. have been reported over the past few weeks.

Elliott said she’s become “increasingly concerned” about the possible health-related consequences of vaping, particularly in youth.

However, the Health Minister adds it’s clear enough data hasn’t been collected to fully understand the seriousness of the issue.

“This information, not previously available to the Ministry of Health, will be critical as we continue to engage with leading experts to identify evidence-based solutions that protect our youth from the potential dangers of vaping,” Elliott says.

