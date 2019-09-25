Candidates must follow sign by-law

The region is reminding federal election candidates placement of their signs this fall must be in compliance with Durham’s by-laws.

A copy of Durham’s temporary sign by-law is available online at durham.ca/SignBylaw. The by-law helps ensure that intersection sight-lines are safely maintained for pedestrians and motorists.

Signs in violation of the by-law may be removed without notice and the owner will be responsible for all costs related to removal and storage. Signs not claimed within 15 days of removal may be recycled by the region without notice and without compensation.

All signs must be removed within 48 hours after the election.

Durham Region’s sign recycling program provides candidates the opportunity to recycle dedicated loads of signs, free of charge.

Acceptable signs include all election signs made of corrugated plastic, plastic film or paperboard.

Signs may be dropped off at any of Durham’s waste management facilities. Facility locations can be found at durham.ca/WMF.

Wood and metal stakes must be removed from signs before delivering to the waste management facility. Wood and metal stakes can also be recycled at the waste management facility.

Candidates who are considering future campaigns are encouraged to keep their signs for reuse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

