Covanta, region dispute nearing end

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

After years of negotiating, an end to the dispute between Covanta and Durham and York Regions is in sight.

Regional staff are looking for approval of a negotiated settlement between Covanta and the owners of the incinerator.

Negotiations began after Covanta filed a notice of dispute in November 2018, including performance penalties in 2017.

The DYEC management committee then approved a three-step process to find a resolution.

The first step had Covanta present their argument, the second had the regions countering, and the third step was negotiations.

Covanta made their presentation on Jan. 29, 2019, and Durham/York on June 4, 2019.

Negotiations finally took place on July 31.

When asked for details of the settlement, the region was unable to speak to them as they are confidential.

Regional council will make their decision on the settlement at their next meeting on Sept. 25.

