Gens take two of three over weekend

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

After a three game skid, the Oshawa Generals recovered to win two of three over the weekend.

Two of the three games the Gens played were against the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Oshawa also took on the Mississauga Steelheads on the road, adding another notch in the win column after a 4-3 victory.

During Sunday’s action, the Gens began the game at home with a strong offensive effort, outshooting the Bulldogs 21-12 in the first two periods, but were unable to capitalize, while Hamilton scored twice.

Heading into the final frame down 2-0, the Gens were looking to break through.

Just over three minutes into the final period, Serron Noel took a short pass from William Ennis in the Gens’ zone, and as he weaved his way through defenders, Noel found himself squeezing the puck through the five-hole before knocking the net down.

Now behind by only one goal, the Gens kept the pressure up as Ty Tullio tipped a shot from defender Leighton Moore past goaltender Marco Costantini to tie the game.

With pressure now on the Gens to add one more and complete the comeback, it only took just over a minute to break the tie.

Captain Kyle MacLean took charge as he squeezed one past Constantini to break the tie, and hand the Gens the 3-2 victory.

After scoring the game winning goal, MacLean was awarded the first star of the game, and Tullio was awarded the second.

In earlier action, the Gens were on the road in Hamilton.

Both teams hit the ice slow, with the first goal being scored in the final minute of the first when Ennis took a cross-ice pass from MacLean to find the open net.

Heading into the second up by one, the Gens allowed one goal to tie the game, but once again in the dying seconds of the period found the back of the net when Allan McShane located Danil Antropov open in front of the net.

However, about halfway through the third, the Bulldogs would tie the game, forcing overtime.

Heading to a shootout, no General could break through to beat Constantini making it a 3-2 shootout loss for Oshawa – their first of the season.

The Gens now move on to take on the Frontenacs in Kingston on Friday, and return home on Sunday, Nov. 3 to take on the London Knights at 6:05 p.m.

