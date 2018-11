Position: Left Wing

Shoots: L

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 187

Birthdate: 1998-04-23

Hometown: Kingsville, Ont.

Eric Henderson is having his best season so far with eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 22 games.

With eight goals so far, he is on a pace to beat his career high 22 goals during the 2016-17 season.

He already has one hat trick under his belt this season, which he got against the North Bay Battalion on Sept. 27.

