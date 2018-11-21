Arrest made after man uses axe in attack

A 33-year-old male armed with an axe was arrested after trying to attack another male in an Oshawa park.

Members of Central East Division were called to a disturbance at Memorial Park in Oshawa on Oct 31 at about 6 p.m. where Durham Regional Police say the suspect was armed with a brush axe, and began acting aggressively.

The suspect allegedly assaulted another male victim and tried striking him with the axe and also damaged a parked vehicle.

Several bystanders intervened and were able to disarm the male and hold him until officers arrived.

A 33-year-old male resident of Hillside Crescent in the Township of Brock is charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and fail to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. McCabe of Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2275.

