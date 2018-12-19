Gens lose two over weekend

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Generals had a three game weekend where they hoped their impressive play of late would continue to the final game against the Guelph Storm.

However, Oshawa were overwhelmed by the Storm in the first period of the game on Sunday, Dec. 16.

Keegan Stevenson was able to capitalize on a turnover by the Gens and put one past Gens goalie Aidan Hughes only 1:21 into the game. He was quickly followed by Pavel Gogolev one minute later.

However, after a tripping penalty the Gens were on the power play. After a tic-tac-toe play between Danil Antropov, Allan McShane and Serron Noel, the Gens were able to put one in the net, bringing them to within a goal.

All three of the goals were less than five minutes into the game.

However, Liam Hawel would put another past Hughes, giving the Storm a 3-1 lead after the first.

Coming into the second, recent acquisition Anthony Salinitri quickly added another for the Gens after he deflected a shot from the point past Storm goaltender, Nico Daws.

Salinitri was quick to score again for his 20th goal on the season, and tying the game 3-3

However, the comeback was shortlived as only 1:15 later, Nate Schnarr scored for the Storm, and was quickly followed by Liam Hawel to give the Storm a 5-3 lead heading into the third.

Less than a minute into the third, the Gens weren’t ready to give up yet as William Ennis chipped the puck past Daws to bring the Gens to within one.

However, fewer than 60 seconds later, Owen Lalonde would score the game winning goal for the Storm.

The game was not a complete disaster for the Gens however, as Salinitri scored once again, getting the hat trick for the Gens.

The Storm would then add two more, making the final score 8-5 for the Storm.

Salinitri was named the first star of the game after getting a hat trick and keeping the Gens in the game.

The Generals also outshot the Storm 43 to 29, and were on the penalty kill five times, while scoring once on three powerplay opportunities.

In earlier action, the Gens took on the Hamilton Bulldogs at home on Friday, Dec. 14.

Only a minute and a half into the game, Salinitri opened the scoring after ringing one off the post to give the Gens the lead.

Only a few minutes later, he was followed by Eric Henderson, who scored his 10th on the season when he buried a goal after a pass from Antropov from behind the net.

The Gens would finish the first period up 2-0 over the Bulldogs.

Just over 11 minutes into the second, Salinitri would score his second of the night to further add to the Gens lead.

Less than five minutes later, Kyle MacLean would score one off the backhand, giving the Gens a 4-0 lead.

However, Ben Garagan would put one past Hughes to make the score 4-1 at the end of the period.

Only 59 minutes into the third period, Salinitri went on a breakaway and added another to give himself the hat trick and give the Gens a 5-1 lead.

Almost 10 minutes later, Cole Resnick scored his second goal of the season, and was followed by a one-timer from Antropov, who had four points on the night.

The final score was 7-1 in favour of the Gens.

Salinitri was named the first star of the night, as he scored his first of two hat tricks over the weekend. Antropov was the second star, after getting a goal and three assists, and Hughes was the third star as he stopped 29 of 30 shots for his first win as a General.

For their second game of the weekend, the Gens were on the road taking on the Niagara IceDogs.

The Gens started off slow against the IceDogs, allowing two goals in the first period.

The first goal came off of the stick of Ben Jones as he snuck one past Hughes, and was then followed by Phillip Tomasino, who put one in from in front of the net, giving the IceDogs a 2-0 lead to end the first.

The Gens didn’t take to being down in the score very well, as Henderson managed to be on the receiving end of a tic-tac-toe play in front of the IceDogs net, where he scored his 11th on the season.

However, Matthew Philip slipped one past Hughes to add to the IceDogs lead, making it 3-1 at the end of the second period.

Things went from bad to worse for the Gens in the third period, as Tomasino scored again to add to the IceDogs lead only 43 seconds into the third.

Jones then scored his second of the game, giving the IceDogs a 5-1 lead.

However, Giovanni Vallati managed to rip one from the point that would add another for the Gens, making it 5-2.

Alas, the IceDogs would add more to finish off the Gens, making it a 6-2 loss for the Oshawa team.

No Generals received stars of the game honours, but they did outshoot their opponents 34 to 30, and scored once on six powerplays. They also allowed two goals on four penalty kills.

Notably, the Gens were without players Kyle Keyser and Jack Studnicka as they are attending their respective World Junior training camps over the weekend.

After going home for their Christmas holidays, the Gens will hit the ice again in Mississauga against the Steelheads on Friday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., and will follow that game up with a game at home on Sunday, Dec. 30 against the Ottawa 67’s to close out 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

