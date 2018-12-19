DRPS announced two new deputy chiefs

Durham Regional Police Service’s deputy chief will have his last shift on the job after 32 years, and another is leaving for Ottawa.

Deputy chief Chris Fernandes first became a police officer in 1986 in Toronto, later joining DRPS in January 2015.

Fernandes has led both the operational and operational support units in DRPS, and has parted with a number of multi-agency projects over his tenure including Durham Connect.

“It’s been a privilege to help keep communities safe for over 32 years, and I would like to thank all the dedicated colleagues I worked with over the years,” Fernandes says.

The DRPS Board also announced recently that Superintendent Dean Bertrim and Superintendent Todd Rollauer have been appointed Deputy Chiefs of Police of the DRPS, effective Nov. 30.

Bertrim and Rollauer will be replacing former Deputy Chief Uday Jaswal, who recently accepted a position with the Ottawa Police Service, as well as Fernandes.

“The Board is proud to promote Superintendents Bertrim and Rollauer to the rank of Deputy Chief of Police,” says Board Vice-Chair, Bill McLean. “Both officers have proven to be decisive and collaborative leaders who have earned the respect and confidence of colleagues and community partners. We look forward to their continued contributions as exceptional leaders within the DRPS.”

Bertrim has been with DRPS since 1990. During his tenure, he has held leadership positions in patrol, investigative and operational support units across the Region.

He earned a Diploma from Loyalist College and has participated in numerous local and global police leadership courses. Bertrim is currently serving on the Board of Directors of the John Howard Society of Durham Region.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Chief Martin and his Command team to advance our community safety plans and priorities,” says Bertrim. “I thank the Board for its confidence in my abilities and I look forward to supporting our members in continuing to deliver high quality policing services.”

Rollauer began as a cadet with the DRPS in 1987. He has frontline and administrative experience, and played a role in ensuring a partnership with Ontario Power Generation from 2008 to 2012.

Rollauer earned a certificate in Strategic Policing from Dalhousie University and has served as Chief Martin’s Executive Officer since 2017, participating in a wide range of community functions and events.

“It is an honour to accept this appointment and I am highly motivated to continue to serve our community and our members with professionalism and integrity,” says Rollauer. “I look forward to assisting Chief Martin in leading our organization to new levels of policing excellence.”

A swearing-in ceremony for the Deputy Chief Designates will be held in the Council Chambers at Regional Headquarters on Dec. 21 at 10 a.m.

