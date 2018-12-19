Oshawa renters see larger increases over past year

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

November brought a little bit of good news and bad news for renters in Oshawa.

Last month, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in the city stayed at $1,200 according to a report from PadMapper.

However, that still represents a 15.4 per cent increase from November 2017.

The average price for a two-bedroom apartment was up 2.2 per cent to $1,390, representing a 15.8 per cent jump from the previous year.

The report, which compares rental prices in 24 cities across Canada, indicates that Oshawa has seen the highest jump in one-bedroom prices and second highest in two-bedroom over the past year.

Overall, Oshawa remains the ninth most expensive city to rent in among the compared cities.

Toronto has the highest average one-bedroom price at $2,260, while Vancouver tops two-bedroom prices at $3,150.

Other cities among the most expensive in Canada include Montreal, Barrie, Ottawa and Kelowna, B.C.

Windsor represents the lowest cost for a one-bedroom at $740 while St. John’s, Nfld. is the cheapest average option for a two-bedroom at $890.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

