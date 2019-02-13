Electric car producer confirms discussions on taking over GM Plant

By Dave Flaherty/ The Oshawa Express

The CEO and founder of electrical-car manufacturer Electra Meccanica says there is potential interest from the company to bring production to Oshawa.

In an article published on Bloomberg.com, Jerry Kroll says there has been “some discussions” about taking over the Oshawa GM plant, which is scheduled to close at the end of this year.

“Nothing would make me happier than to rehire all of those people, with a Canadian-designed, engineered vehicle in Canada,” Kroll told Bloomberg.

But Kroll stressed “no decisions” have been made.

Electra Meccanica is the builder of the Solo, a one-seat electric vehicle.

According to the Bloomberg article, there’s been $2.4 million in pre-orders for the vehicle, which is manufactured just outside of Vancouver.

Despite the aggressive #SaveOshawaGM campaign by Unifor, General Motors has stayed steadfast in its plans to close the Oshawa assembly plant.

The House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology recently passed a resolution to request GM CEO Mary Barra to appear before the committee to explain “GM’s future and continued commitment to the Canadian automotive and manufacturing industry in Canada.”

The company has yet to confirm whether Barra will speak before the committee.

