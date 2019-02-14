Charges laid in pedestrian death
Charges have been laid after a 19-year-old student was killed while walking near UOIT last fall.
An 18-year-old man from King City has been charged with careless driving causing death.
On Nov. 14, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the accused was driving southbound on Simcoe Street South when his vehicle hit and mounted a median at Conlin Road and struck the student.
The young man from Mitchell, Ont., located about 20 minutes west of Stratford, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The incident was a motivating factor behind city council establishing a community safety zone in the area in December.
Durham Region staff are currently working on a number of initiatives to improve safety in the area as well.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call D/Cst. Lee of Durham Regional Police at 905-579-1520 ext. 5231.