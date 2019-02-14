Charges laid in pedestrian death

King City man charged in connection to pedestrian death

Charges have been laid after a 19-year-old student was killed while walking near UOIT last fall.

An 18-year-old man from King City has been charged with careless driving causing death.

On Nov. 14, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the accused was driving southbound on Simcoe Street South when his vehicle hit and mounted a median at Conlin Road and struck the student.

The young man from Mitchell, Ont., located about 20 minutes west of Stratford, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident was a motivating factor behind city council establishing a community safety zone in the area in December.

Durham Region staff are currently working on a number of initiatives to improve safety in the area as well.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call D/Cst. Lee of Durham Regional Police at 905-579-1520 ext. 5231.

