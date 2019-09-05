Elderly pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle

An elderly Oshawa woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while she was crossing an Oshawa street.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, at approximately 1:33 p.m., officers were called to a pedestrian collision near King Street East and Farewell Street in Oshawa. A 91-year-old Oshawa female was crossing King Street East when she was struck by a pickup truck which was turning left onto King Street East from a plaza parking lot. The 68-year-old driver of the pickup stopped and remained at the scene.

The female pedestrian was rushed to Lakeridge Health – Oshawa for medical treatment and was later transferred by air ambulance to a Toronto area trauma centre. She remains in critical condition.

Anyone with new information about this incident or who witnessed this collision is asked to call Detective Constable Riley of the Collision Investigation Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5216.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

