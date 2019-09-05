Suspect takes police on hour-long, 100 km chase

A 48-year-old man is facing numerous charges after taking police on a one-hour chase across regional roads and provincial highways, covering more than 100 km.

On Sept. 4, at approximately 10:15 p.m., police were called to a suspicious vehicle that entered the Owasco RV compound on Rundle Road in Clarington.

Durham police helicopter Air1 located the suspicious Ford F-350 pickup truck situated between several RV’s. As a police vehicle approached the truck, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed on Rundle Road.

The truck was confirmed to be a stolen vehicle from the Kingston area.

Air1 strategically followed the vehicle, allowing ground units to follow from a safe distance. The driver drove through residential and commercial areas in Bowmanville before merging onto Highway 401 westbound.

The suspect vehicle exited at Brock Street in Whitby and drove at a high rate of speed in residential areas. It then went back onto Highway 401 eastbound and exited at Bowmanville Avenue and north on Highway 57.

The suspect vehicle continued driving at high rates of speed in oncoming traffic at times.

Police were able to deploy a stop stick to deflate the vehicle’s tires and it eventually came to a stop on the westbound lanes of Highway 7.

The suspect was arrested without incident, and a loaded firearm was recovered in the vehicle.

A 48-year-old man of Balsam Lake Road in City of Kawartha Lakes faces a slew of charges including possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended and firearm-related charges.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Cst. O’Connor at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2087.

