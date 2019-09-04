Go Transit hitting the Wi-Fi track

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Commuters on GO Transit will no longer need to rely on their mobile data to stay connected come next year.

The Ontario government and Metrolinx announced free Wi-Fi will be offered on all 1,475 GO buses and trains beginning in spring 2020.

“We’re excited to share this news with GO Customers,” Kinga Surma, Associate Minister of Transportation said in a news statement. “Our government is delivering on its promise to make life easier for people by giving them the opportunity to stay connected to family, friends and colleagues while traveling to work, school or appointments.”

The Wi-Fi will be provided through a five-year, $65 million agreement with Icomera Canada Inc.

It is expected all of Metrolinx’s fleet will be equipped by the end of next year.

Customers can currently connect to Wi-Fi at GO stations but the connection quickly fades out once the train or bus leaves.

In addition to access to wireless Internet, Metrolinx says it will provide entertainment content for riders.

