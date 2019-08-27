Durham K-9 Unit receives gift from Mitch Marner

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Although he’s yet to sign a new contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitch Marner has been busy lately.

The star NHL forward, through his Marner Assist Fund, recently donated a custom made bite suit to Durham Regional Police Service K-9 unit.

The blue suit, features the Maple Leafs logo, and Marner’s number 16.

It’s used to help train dogs in the K-9 unit, and to keep the wearer safe from their strong jaws.

The average professional suit costs anywhere between $2,000 and $2,500, according to D./Cst. Wes King of the DRPS K-9 unit.

King declined to reveal the cost of the custom suit, noting confidentiality agreements.

Upon meeting Marner, King says he was very impressed.

“I’d always heard great things about him,” says King. “He’s down to Earth, he is very kind, very soft-spoken… if he was my son, I’d be very proud of that young man.”

Unit officials were first approached by Marner’s father, Paul, who said his son specifically wanted to donate to them.

“Mitch has been a big fan of our unit for a few years now,” said King. “Mitch, as well as his family, are huge dog lovers who follow us on our social media, and that’s how we originally got in touch with [Paul.]”

Marner was very specific about where the money should go, and King said unit officers agreed.

“Our unit came to the decision that the money would be best spent on the purchase of an apprehension suit,” says King.

King explains there is a standard guide for how police dogs are trained.

He adds there is a specific course, and all dogs need to meet the standards set out by the province.

“It’s almost like a mini police college for police dogs,” he says.

