SMITH, Betty Lou

Member of the 420 Wing Air Force Association and Branch 43 Royal Canadian Legion.

November 20, 1931 – August 25, 2019

Peacefully at Case Manor Care Community in Bobcaygeon on Sunday, August 25, 2019 Betty (née Howe), at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Paul Smith. Loving mother of Shirley Aston and husband Bill of Kirkfield, Cathy Sackfield and husband Frank of Winnipeg and the late Paul Jr. and the late Susan Deremo. Dearly remembered grandmother of Derek Wright (Melissa), Julie Startek (Chris), Cindy Cole, Tammie Martin (Stephen),Tanya Smith, Tasha Bascom (Brian), Christopher Smith (Rose), Justin Smith, Heather McGown (James), Melisa Pigozza (Andrew) and Caitlin Sackfield. Survived by 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Sister of Shirley Hungerford (Bill; deceased), Ted and wife Sue Howe. Relatives and friends may call at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Friday, August 30, 2019 from12 noon until time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m., with reception to follow. Donations in memory of Betty to Alzheimer Society of Durham Region or a charity of choice would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

