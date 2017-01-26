Downtown apartment takes next step

The latest piece to a downtown apartment puzzle has fallen into place.

With the construction of a condominium complex at 100 Bond St. E. progressing smoothly, the Atria development has taken further steps to add two more buildings on the site.

In total, the duo of additional buildings will include 589 apartment units located at the northeast corner of Bond Street East and Mary Street North, now known as 80 Bond St. E. and 55 Mary St. N.

The item received no comments from the public during the meeting and was referred back to staff for further comments and a recommendation on the zoning amendments required to move the project forward.

