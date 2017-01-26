Non-profits receive provincial dollars

Three Oshawa-based non-profit and charitable groups have received money from the provincial government through the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

The AIDS Committee of Durham Region will be using its money to launch and produce materials for Play Your Cards Right, a youth-focused HIV and sexual health campaign.

The Durham Region Local Training Board will be developing a grassroots collective impact model to increase engagement in the community, as well as assisting groups work together to improve life in the community.

Finally, the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Durham chapter will be using its funds toward a pilot project that will survey undergrad students in order to better meet their mental health needs.

In total, the three organizations will receive $151,700.

“We are fortunate to live in a province of inclusion, innovation and opportunity. Through the Ontario Trillium Foundation, our government is making important investments that result in real differences for communities across the province,” states Eleanor McMahaon, the province’s minister of tourism, culture and sport, in a news release.

“Today’s announcement will strengthen the social and cultural nature of our diverse communities.”

