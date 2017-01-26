Trent looking at land for campus expansion

Trent University’s Oshawa campus is looking to expand, and for that they are asking for the donation of lands adjacent to their site at 99 Thornton Rd. S.

Currently, Trent leases the lands from the city. The new buildings planned for the site include a $38-million academics building and an $18-million student residence.

According to a letter from the university, the institution hopes to get board approval for the projects in early 2017 with the hope of opening the first building by September 2018. The first phase building will be connected to the current campus location with the second phase academic building fronting on Thornton Road.

The request was referred back to city staff for a further report.

