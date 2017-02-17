Counterfeit cash carriers caught

Durham police have arrested three teens after two Oshawa businesses reported receiving counterfeit American currency last year.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, a retailer and a restaurant, both in Oshawa, separately reported the use of counterfeit American bills by customers. While the retailer turned the bogus cash away, the restaurant accepted it.

Detectives with DRPS’ Major Crime Fraud Unit have now arrested three teens in connection with these incidents, adding that their investigation found the suspects had been using counterfeit American $20 bills in order to purchase small items.

A 16-year-old male and two 17-year-old males, all from Scarborough, have each been charged with two counts of possession of counterfeit money and uttering counterfeit money, plus one count each of attempted fraud under $5,000, fraud under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

