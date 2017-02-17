Arrest made thanks to sharp-eyed citizen

An Oshawa man is now facing charges after a watchful resident called police.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, a citizen in the area of Salerno Street and Genoa Avenue in Oshawa called police after seeing footprints in the snow going to vehicles along the street.

Police checked the area and saw the tracks, following through the neighbourhood and into backyards and over a creek. Later, officers found a person hiding in a backyard. He was arrested without incident.

A 19-year-old male of Valley Drive in Oshawa has been charged with trespass by night, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of recognizance.

