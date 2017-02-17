Armed men break into Oshawa home

Police are searching for suspects after two masked men broke into an Oshawa home.

According to police, two masked men entered a residence in the area of Ritson Road and Olive Avenue via an unlocked front door. Both men were also armed with knives. Inside the home were four adults. Police say the suspects stole a number of items and then fled the area on foot.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

The suspects are described as white males wearing masks and gloves.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Det. Sitaram at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2741.

