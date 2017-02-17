Region: Be wary of aggressive sales tactics

The Region of Durham is advising residents to be cautious of door-to-door salespersons wanting to test your water or examine water meters.

“Some of these individuals make false or misleading statements about water quality and/or the mandatory replacement of water meters,” states John Presta, the region’s director of environmental services.

“The region provides clean, safe drinking water, which meets provincial water quality standards. Our water undergoes daily monitoring and testing and does not require further filtration or monitoring at residents’ expense.”

If someone shows up at your door, the region advises that you ask for identification, as all regional employees and authorized contractors have to carry photo ID, call the visiting organization or Region of Durham to confirm the visit is legitimate, don’t feel pressured to sign contracts on the spot and never give out personal information.

The region also advises that visits will not be made without first sending an official letter, or if an appointment was made.

For more information on the region’s water quality testing, please call the regional works department at (905) 668-7711, or go to durham.ca/water.

