City recruiting volunteers for boards and committees

The City of Oshawa is seeking residents interested in giving their skills and time to deal with issues associated with the city.

The city is looking to recruit volunteers to boards and committees currently with vacant positions.

There is a position available on the Oshawa Accessibility Advisory Committee, where the volunteers will advise and assist the City of Oshawa in developing and facilitating strategies and actions towards a barrier-free Oshawa.

Members include persons with disabilities, parents representing children with disabilities, and those interested in issues related to persons with disabilities.

The Oshawa Environmental Advisory Committee also has a position available. They will assist, advise and educate council, staff, and the community about the protection, enhancement, restoration, and management of the environment.

Regular monthly meetings for both these committees are held monthly, except in July and August, and the term goes to November.

The Oshawa Central Business District Improvement Area Board of Management is also looking for a qualified volunteer.

The volunteer will help to improve and maintain lands, buildings and structures in areas owned by the city in the designated BIA.

The promotion of the area as a business and shopping area is another responsibility.

A resume must be attached to the application. For those applying as a nominee of a corporate member, a letter of nomination from the corporate member confirming the nominee is an officer or director of such corporation is needed. The term will last until November 2022.

Along with a resume, every committee candidate must submit an application form, available at city clerk services at City Hall on the fifth floor of Rundle Tower, 50 Centre Street South, or online at www.oshawa.ca/CommitteeRecruitment for council to consider.

The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24. Applicants will be contacted for an interview.

For more information related to committee appointments, call 905-436-3311.

