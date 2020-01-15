Man arrested after assaulting police dog

Durham police have arrested a 41-year-old man after he assaulted a police dog in Oshawa.

On Monday, Jan. 13, at approximately 10:20 p.m., police attended a residence on Olive Avenue for a disturbance. The victim advised police the suspect was damaging furniture and smashing the windows out.

Officers, along with the K-9 unit, responded and attempted to arrest the suspect who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

During the arrest, the suspect attempted to flee from officers and the police dog was deployed to prevent his escape, but police say during the apprehension the man attempted to violently choke the police dog using his collar.

Despite this the canine maintained control of the subject leading to his arrest.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, and continued to act in an aggressive manner at the hospital where he was administered Narcan.

The dog suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

The 41-year-old man from Oshawa is charged with two counts of mischief/damage property under $5,000, and willfully causing pain, suffering or injury to an animal.

He was later released at the hospital on an undertaking.

