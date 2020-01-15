A banner 2019 for Durham housing market

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The end of 2019 was more of the same for Durham’s housing market.

The Durham Region Association of Realtors (DRAR) reported 518 residential transactions in December, representing a 16 per cent increase from the same time last year.

Total sales for 2019 in Durham amounted to 10,634, a 19 per cent increase from the previous year.

“Durham Region saw an increase of activity in 2019 in comparison to the record lows of 2018. Many potential home buyers and sellers may have taken time to adjust to the policy changes of 2018, and the increase in sales activity, especially during the second half of the year, reflects this,” said DRAR president Vicki Sweeney.

Other figures from last month include a $640,269 average selling price, 428 new listings, and an average of 28 days on market.

Sweeney also noted local realtors are pleased with the recent announcement of a co-home ownership guide from the provincial government.

The guide, and accompanying Golden Girls Act of 2019 introduced by Durham MPP Lindsey Park, promote the idea of individuals and families coming together for co-ownership which includes benefits of increased affordability, and efficient use of housing supply.

