Cigarette thief arrested

Durham police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of cigarettes from an Oshawa convenience store last month.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 25, a male entered the Mac’s store on Wentworth Street West in Oshawa and asked for two cartons of cigarettes. According to police, the suspect distracted the clerk before fleeing on foot with the cigarettes. A search of the area by police was unsuccessful.

The Mac’s clerk was not physically harmed as a result of this incident.

A 36-year-old male of Eric Clarke Drive in Whitby has now been arrested in connection with this incident and has been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failure to comply with a probation.

