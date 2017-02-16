Oshawa woman charged following Whitby break-in

An Oshawa woman is facing charges after a home invasion in Whitby over the weekend.

Just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, police responded to an apartment building in the area of Nichol Avenue and Glen Hill Drive for a home invasion. According to police, an elderly woman reported she was awoken just before 7 a.m. to find a woman in her room and all the drawers in her dresser open. The suspect then told the victim that there was a fire and to stay in bed. The suspect fled the building, leaving two bags of stolen property outside the exit doors.

Police later discovered there was an attempted break and enter at another unit in the building prior to this incident, but that nothing had been taken.

The suspect was identified after police reviewed surveillance footage.

The victim was not physically harmed, and her property was recovered.

A 34-year-old female of Banting Avenue in Oshawa has been charged with break and enter with intent, attempted break and enter and three counts of breaching probation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

