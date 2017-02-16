Cross-Canada warrant out for convicted robber

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man convicted of robbery and aggravated assault.

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad has issued the nation-wide wrrant for Alexander William Collin, 24, after he breached his parole.

Collin is described as an indigenous male, standing five feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he has tattoos of an eagle arm band, bull dog, a skull and the word “Collin” on his right arm, and a skeleton, two skulls and a face with a hammer on his right arm. He also has a tribal symbol tattooed on his left hand.

Collin is serving a seven-year, seven-month sentence for robbery, possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say he is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area and London.

Anyone with information on Collin’s whereabouts is asked to call the ROPE Squad at 1-866-870-7673 or 9-1-1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

