Both Oshawa beaches open for swimming

Oshawa residents can grab their bathing suits for the last weekend of summer.

Both Lakeview Beach East and Lakeview Beach West have been declared safe for swimming.

Test results for the week of Aug. 29 indicate only two beaches in Durham are unsafe for swimming due to elevated E. coli levels.

The only postings are in Brock Township’s Beaverton Beach South and Beaverton Beach North.

Beaches are posted as unsafe for swimming when elevated levels of E. coli exceed the provincial standard of 200 E. coli per 100 ml of water.

The Durham Region Health Department reminds the public not to swim in beach water for at least 48 hours after heavy rainfall, as bacteria levels can increase due to run-off.

