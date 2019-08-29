Collision between DRT bus and tow truck

Five people were transported to Lakeridge Health Oshawa with injuries following a collision between a tow truck and a bus.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, at approximately 4:07 p.m., were called to Bloor Street East and Armada Court in Oshawa regarding a two-vehicle collision.

A 2010 flatbed tow truck being operated by a 42-year-old Whitby man was traveling westbound on Bloor Street East when it collided with an eastbound Durham Region Transit bus being operated by a 56-year-old Clarington woman.

At the time of the collision, the bus had several passengers, three of whom were transported to Lakeridge Health Oshawa with minor injuries.

Both drivers were also transported to Lakeridge Health Oshawa.

The driver of the bus suffered minor injuries and the driver of the tow truck suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed this collision is asked to call Dt./Const Riley at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5216.

