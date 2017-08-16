Appeal over land for future GO station pushed to 2018

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

The fate of land potentially slated to be the home of a future GO station will not be decided until next year.

The proposed Thornton Corner’s GO station on lands west of Thornton Road South along the future extension of Consumers Drive is currently owned by Halloway Developments. When the developer’s proposal to build on the land was turned down by the City of Oshawa, it appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board to force some movement on the site.

Dating back to as early as 2008, the site has been rumoured to be the location of the future GO station as part of the province’s plans to extend GO transit east to Bowmanville. However, Metrolinx, the province’s transit authority, has remained mum about the final decision and no movement has been made to purchase the location.

“Halloway has, for over two years now, sought a commitment from Metrolinx with respect to its intention to acquire the Subject Lands or portions thereof,” reads a letter from Jennifer Meader, a lawyer with Weirfoulds LLP representing Halloway.

A further request for comment from Halloway was not returned as of The Oshawa Express press deadline.

Now, following an initial appearance before the OMB, the matter will be put over until February of 2018 as further information is yet to come.

Speaking at the hearing, Andrew Baker, a representative with Metrolinx explained that the site was identified as the location for a future GO station in an Environmental Assessment completed in 2011. However, provincial transit plans have changed.

With plans to electrify the entire Lakeshore East GO rail network by 2025, consultants have been retained to review the original environmental assessment, which could have impacts on any future plans and the proposed GO stations.

According to court documents from the hearing, those reports are expected to be completed in November

The hearing is slated to begin on Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. inside the council chambers at Oshawa city hall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

