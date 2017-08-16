Bloor Street now closed for construction

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

A stretch of one of Oshawa’s busiest streets is closed for the next four months.

As of Monday, Bloor Street West (Regional Road 22) from Simcoe Street to Cubert Street is blocked off to accommodate the installation of a new trunk watermain that will carry large volumes of water from Whitby to Oshawa.

As a result of the construction, the Simcoe Street off-ramp from the eastbound 401 will be closed as well.

The pedestrian bridge adjacent to the Oshawa Creek will be closed for approximately one week during construction.

Bill Reid, project manager of capital construction for Durham Region, says the project is slated to be finished Dec. 15 but unfavourable weather could cause delays.

As reported previously in The Express, this is the second part of three-phase project. The first phase between Albert Street and Ritson Road was completed in 2015, while the third phase will take place between Ritson Road and Wilson Street.

According to Reid, traffic traveling westbound on Bloor from the direction of Ritson Road will be able to access the northbound and southbound lanes of Simcoe Street.

Detour signs will be placed to alert drivers and access to local driveways and businesses will be maintained.

Information about Durham Region Transit detour routes can be found at durhamregiontransit.com

