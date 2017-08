Gary Willock of Bowmanville received the top honours in the ‘Show and Shine’ competition at the annual Bikes on Bond event hosted by the Oshawa Downtown BIA this past weekend. The event drew hundreds of people to Oshawa’s downtown core for live bands, vendors and to enjoy an array of motorcycles filling the city streets. The event is one of many hosted by the city’s BIA throughout the summer.

