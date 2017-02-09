A joke on drivers

Dear Editor,

I guess Kathleen Wynn is moving up April Fools Day this year at least as far as the e-test goes.

After April 1 this year, Ontarians no longer have to pay the fee to have their vehicles e-tested every two years.

Of course, I am sure we all are paying through our taxes somewhere, as there is no free lunch no matter what any politician tells you.

This is generally a good news story, at least for Ontarians born on or after April 1.

The suckers born before that date, from Jan. 1 to the end of March, like myself, will still be forced to pay the full fee, and no doubt will still be subsidizing, through their taxes, the rest of the Ontario population that was born after April 1, and won’t need to pay any fee! The only fair way to accomplish this change would be to begin this change on Jan. 1, 2017 for everybody!

As far as I can remember, tax increases or decreases, which are much fewer no doubt, always took place on Jan. 1, just like the cursed carbon tax this year in Ontario and Alberta.

Stamp prices increases were always a New Years gift after January the first, and any tax changes on our income tax forms took place at the beginning of the new year.

But this time, the powers that be decided to begin this program change on April Fools Day!

I think we have been the fools for a good long time now – since 1993 actually – and this government is certainly out of touch and should be put out of office next election.

Russ Horner

